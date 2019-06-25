The Latest BTS Feature Film BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE In Theaters Beginning August 7

This latest film finds the band at the end of their LOVE YOURSELF tour in Europe, when the global icons had held 24 concerts in 12 cities. From Seoul to Paris, the tour was full of energy and passion. On the day following the final Paris concert, on a rooftop table in the city, the boys begin a small after-party, sharing their own stories as never heard before.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing has said on the release: "Trafalgar Releasing is thrilled to collaborate with Big Hit Entertainment again for BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE, giving fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark LOVE YOURSELF tour. The ARMYs are truly a community, and we are excited to bring them together for an all-new BTS experience in cinemas worldwide."

Tickets will be on sale from the official film website (www.BringTheSoulTheMovie.com) beginning Wednesday, July 3. Fans are encouraged to sign-up for updates regarding tickets, participating theaters and more information.

About BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Title: BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE

Director: Park Jun Soo

Cast: RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook

Produced by: Big Hit Entertainment / Camp Entertainment

Distributed by: Trafalgar Releasing

Release date: August 7 2019

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing is an award-winning, market leader in global event distribution, working in partnership to unite audiences with entertainment and the arts. Trafalgar Releasing is an integral part of Trafalgar Entertainment Group.

Our music slate includes The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, The Music Center presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration, Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (directed by Mat Whitecross), Burn the Stage: the Movie (the first feature length film from K-Pop band BTS), Muse: Drones World Tour, Sophie Fiennes' Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami, David Gilmour Live at Pompeii, Roger Waters The Wall, Rammstein: Paris and Black Sabbath: The End of The End, alongside our collaboration with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds; Distant Sky – Live in Copenhagen, One More Time with Feeling (directed by Andrew Dominik) & 20,000 Days on Earth.

Our theatre slate includes the Tony award-winning The King & I: From The London Palladium, Michael Grandage's acclaimed production Red starring Alfred Molina, Funny Girl The Musical starring Sheridan Smith, the Olivier and Tony award winning An American in Paris: The Musical, The Rocky Horror Show Live, Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's live season and Monty Python Live (mostly).

Trafalgar Releasing works with some of the world's most renowned houses & companies; distributing high-profile arts content to cinemas worldwide from the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Opera House. Additionally distributing in the UK, content from the Bolshoi Ballet, Glyndebourne and The Metropolitan Opera.

