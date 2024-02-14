The Latest Challenge to Construction Supply Chain & Procurement Planning? Overseas Shipping

News provided by

DPR Construction

14 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

Significant year-over-year increases in shipping costs create greater urgency to plan and procure for projects earlier, according to DPR Construction

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as commodity prices stabilized, drought and conflict affecting global overseas shipping routes have driven up costs of global ocean freight, creating more urgency for capital project planners to partner with supply chain experts to get the best value and keep projects on schedule. Analyst reports show the price to ship from Asia to the US West Coast is up 94 percent compared to a year ago, while runs to the US East Coast are nearly 40 percent higher. This and other insights headline the Q1 Market Conditions Report from DPR Construction, one of the nation's top technical builders.

"Drought affecting the Panama Canal and conflict around the Red Sea and Suez Canal have more shipping companies taking longer routes or putting their freight on rails upon arrival at nearer ports," said Tim Jed, DPR's supply chain leader. "This can add weeks to material delivery schedules. Given that our industry favors just-in-time delivery, customers should head off these challenges early in their planning."

DPR recommends several mitigation strategies, including:

  • Warehousing and storage solutions – With the right on- or off-site solution, project owners have the flexibility to take advantage of best pricing and head off concerns about timely delivery.
  • Leveraging contractor sourcing data – Procurement is a constant process for most large contractors, so they have extensive knowledge to help pick the right times to buy.
  • Advantageously using supplier relationships – Working with familiar suppliers can increase flexibility and create tailored solutions for individual projects.

"If you want to be opportunistic and get the best pricing, you need to understand market dynamics," Jed said. "Working together with experts will not only deliver value, but will also create more predictable project schedules and cost certainties."

DPR issues market conditions reports quarterly. In its Q4 edition, DPR examined key market sector trends heading into 2024. Other key takeaways from the report include:

  • Artificial intelligence tools are showing promise, but they are still not reliable sources for market forecasting. Human consultation is irreplaceable.
  • Construction confidence remains high despite previous years' economic forecasts, especially in the advanced technology, manufacturing and life sciences sectors.
  • Prices for gypsum and steel have shown double-digit price increases while certain electrical equipment continues to have lengthy lead times in excess of 50-60 weeks.

Explore DPR's interactive market conditions dashboard and previous reports here.

About DPR Construction
DPR Construction is a forward-thinking, self-performing general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, healthcare, higher education and commercial markets. DPR's portfolio of work ranges from large-scale new construction to small tenant improvements and special projects. Founded in 1990, DPR is a great story of entrepreneurial success as a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. The company is strategically focused on delivering more predictable outcomes through applications of virtual design & construction, prefabrication, its team of self-perform craft, and leveraging data to learn and improve from. DPR consistently ranks among the top building contractors and employs approximately 11,000 professionals across its family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.dpr.com.

For more information, please contact:

DPR Construction

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DPR Construction

Also from this source

DPR Construction and Phoenix Job Corps Unveil New Program to Support Workforce Development and Cultivate Arizona Construction Careers

DPR Construction and Phoenix Job Corps Unveil New Program to Support Workforce Development and Cultivate Arizona Construction Careers

DPR Construction, one of Arizona's top commercial contractors, has teamed with Job Corps, the nation's largest career technical training and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.