The Latest in Anti-Pollution Skin Care from DermaConcepts

Life has changed, but the world hasn't stopped. Living the new normal is pressurized, and consumers are time deprived, constantly connected to digital devices and exposed to high levels of stress. The harmful effects of numerous indoor and outdoor pollutants are on the rise and are scientifically shown to cause significant damage to the skin.

Vehicle fumes, cigarette smoke, particular matter, heavy metals, harmful chemicals and other pollutants in combination with UV blue light and infrared irradiation is known to induce oxidative stress and a destructive chain of free radicals, leading to increased signs of skin sensitivity, premature skin aging, skin discoloration, dryness, dullness and roughness. Luckily, however, Environ's powerful approach builds on the brand's pioneering skincare philosophy of vitamin A combined with targeted solutions to future-proof the appearance of skin to help combat such harmful effects.

Environ Focus Care Comfort+ Anti-Pollution Masque

Experience the purifying effects of Environ's new multi-functional charcoal masque, formulated with Japanese charcoal and special botanicals to help absorb pollutant impurities, normalize and hydrate the appearance of skin, leaving it feeling revitalized and smooth.

Environ Focus Care Comfort+ Anti-Pollution Spritz

This lightweight, invisible breathable shield offers the benefits of complete protection with a scientifically perfected blend of Anti-Pollution ingredients and high potency antioxidants to help counteract the harmful effects of pollution.

Benefits of the ingredients:

- Lightweight, invisible breathable shield

- Rebalances the effects of skin microbiome

- Blue light free radical defense

- Strengthens the benefits of the skin's resistance

- Supports a healthy-looking skin barrier

Ingredient Focus:

Scientific research has shown that

- POLLUSTOP® assists to form a physical surface barrier to help protect the skin against the effects of atmospheric, UV and urban pollution.

- ACTIBIOME® is a scientifically advanced ingredient complex that assists to rebalance the effects of the biodiversity and homeostatis of the skin's microbiome.

- HIGH POTENCY VITAMIN C COMBINED WITH A SPECIALIZED PLANT EXTRACT assists to counteract the effects of free radicals induced by blue light.

- A highly CONCENTRATED PHYTONUTRIENT PLANT EXTRACT is scientifically shown to deactivate pollution's effects and enhances the benefits of the skin's resistance to pollutants.

- NIACINAMIDE is a powerful antioxidant, which assists to repair and protect the effect of the skin barrier from past and future damage.

