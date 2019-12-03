The Latest in Cosmetic Photodynamic Skin Care from DermaConcepts

MASHPEE, Mass., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DermaConcepts™, the sole USA and Caribbean Distributor of Environ® Skincare, is excited to announce the launch of GlycoAla®, a unique cosmetic light-activated gel designed to help reduce and prevent the visible signs of aging. The revolutionary treatment provides unprecedented results that are longer lasting than a chemical peel but non-invasive. GlycoAla® is the only photodynamic gel containing hyaluronic acid, a natural moisturizer, that utilizes a state-of-the-art nanoparticle delivery system, known as a glycosphere, to provide enhanced stability, delivery and speed of absorption.

As demonstrated in an independent study of light-activated GlycoAla® Cosmetic Gel that was recently presented at the ASDS (American Society of Dermatological Surgery) conference in Chicago, most patients achieved visible improvements in their skin after a course of 3 treatments spaced 4 weeks apart. The abstract, titled ALA with Hyaluronic Acid PDT for Facial Rejuvenation, described results of a study conducted by Dr. Jared Jagdeo, Associate Professor of Dermatology at State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate.

"We saw the greatest improvement in wrinkles, pore size and redness," Dr. Jagdeo commented. "Our study used both qualitative assessments by dermatologists and patients as well as quantitative assessment using digital skin analysis, and both assessments showed meaningful improvement," he continued.

Robert and Carol Trow, CEO and President of DermaConcepts®, respectively, added, "GlycoAla® represents an extraordinary, state of the art product that offers material, sustainable and measurable results for patients. The novel properties of GlycoAla® combined with a powerful LED device yields unprecedented, non-invasive results that dramatically improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pore size in as little as three treatments. We are excited to be able to offer this groundbreaking cosmetic treatment."

Light-activated GlycoAla® produces impressive results but with significantly less discomfort, downtime, side effects and cost than are often associated with more aggressive techniques. These unique characteristics make GlycoAla an ideal option for those who desire non-invasive, low-risk, affordable treatments.

For more information visit www.dermaconcepts.com

Email info@dermaconcepts.com

About DermaConcepts™

DermaConcepts is a United States distributor of aesthetic products, professional training programs, and the exclusive U.S. distributor of Environ Skin Care, offering best-in-class and first to market skin care products and technology. Founded in 1994 by Rob and Carol Trow, the company is proud to offer product lines which are world leaders in science-based and results- oriented skin care. In addition to exclusive distributorships, DermaConcepts offers industry leading education, training, and marketing support with an innovative business model for physicians, med spas, and wellness centers.

