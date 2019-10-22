The Latest in Teeth Whitening Technology - WhiteSmile™

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhiteSmile™ has officially launched the latest in teeth whitening technology. The WhiteSmile Teeth Whitening Kit is wireless, rechargeable and water-resistant. The whitening gel is 100% vegan, cruelty-free and non-sensitive.

The 16-bulb LED mouth device uses dual-light technology. The blue light whitens the teeth in 10 minutes while the red light ­helps provide protection against sensitive gums, tooth decay, gum inflammation and bad breath. So users are getting two-in-one. Using the kit for 10 minutes a day for 7-10 days consecutively, people will achieve a whiter smile.

WhiteSmile is aiming to provide a teeth whitening solution that is not only efficient but effective in a short amount of time. In the rapidly growing market for teeth whitening products, WhiteSmile believes this kit has all the benefits to make the product stand out from its competitors.

President of WhiteSmile Michael Reiken says, "We believe our teeth whitening kit is the best kit on the market. We have spent months making this the best product it can be. From the moment you open the kit, it gives you the feeling of a premium product. You can use it straight out of the box and know your smile will become white in no time."

The WhiteSmile teeth whitening kit works for people of all ages. The teeth whitening gel used in the kit has a unique 100% vegan recipe that is peroxide-free. This is important for those who have a sensitive mouth because the peroxide is not present to irritate the teeth or gums, which is a common problem among whitening products that use carbamide peroxide.

Unlike other teeth whitening kits on the market that need a cord for power, WhiteSmile's LED mouth device is wireless. This allows customers to complete a treatment virtually anywhere, anytime. Considering the treatment only takes 10 minutes, this allows even the busiest of people to use the product while working out, in the shower, cleaning the house, sitting in the office or sitting on the couch watching TV.

Helming in Los Angeles, California, WhiteSmile has created a teeth whitening kit that people of all ages can use, regardless of the severity of their tooth stains or the sensitivity of their teeth. Using our vegan-friendly, cruelty- and chemical-free formula, WhiteSmile is a product that will not only deliver results but is a product people will be proud to use.

