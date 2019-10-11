The latest IoT building controller from EasyIO pacts a punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology manufacturer, EasyIO, announces the release of its latest building automation controller, the FS-20. Following in the footsteps of the award-winning FS-32, the FS-20 provides greater flexibility with technology suited to the unique design and budgetary needs of the building operator.



The FS-20 is a high-performance network-ready controller with Enterprise Security, IPv6, TLS 1.2 and 802.1x, and VPN client/server compatibility meeting the stringent IT security needs out of the box. A robust quad processor loads graphics in 2 seconds and improves engineering time.



Built-in an open-source environment (Sedona, Linux) and standardized open communication protocols (BACnet, Modbus, IP), users have unmatched flexibility in new designs and retrofits. MQTT provides greater scalability and efficient distribution of data while reducing bandwidth consumption for the ever-emerging IoT market.



"The EasyIO F-20 provides a platform for integrators and contractors to deliver new products, solutions, and services. For users, FS-20 changes how building operators traditionally manage buildings with a platform that allows them to maximize existing architecture and choose best in class products suitable to their financial and operational needs," states Gina Elliott, VP of Americas for EasyIO. "As our partners and customers know, we do not lack in creative and innovative product design and the FS-20 continues our legacy of redefining the building automation industry."



Like the FS-32, the FS-20 software capabilities are very powerful with HTML5 graphics/dashboards and multifunctional adapter widgets and live programming via CPT Engineering Tool. The built-in VPN is a unique feature for controllers and assures IT professionals that OT equipment is safe and reliable. And, SQL database and REST API allow users access and integration of structured data and information with other management systems.

In addition, the FS-20 standard features include;

Non-proprietary communication and open-source programming

Onboard data backup at the edge

Onboard SQL database

Onboard I/O

Backwards compatibility

Vendor independence

Fully programmable

Live programming

Browser independence

Mobile-ready out of the box

Multi-protocol integration and control

And like the EasyIO family of building controls technology, the FS-20 is a fully programmable device without recurring license or maintenance fees. But the real value in the FS-20 is its ability to enable an IP based solution while providing building operators and owners with a vendor-independent, distributed and network-ready building architecture.



