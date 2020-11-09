The Latest Release from CASETiFY Includes More Pokémon on Customizable Accessories

In the upcoming collection by CASETiFY & Pokémon, the "Present Day" concept extends to brand-new case styles specially designed for this drop. For the first time ever, the series introduces Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region (as seen in the popular Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games) to CASETiFY's custom platform, offering new layouts for customer's names and monograms to join an array of tech accessories. Fans will be able to represent popular Pokémon, including Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Yamper, and Morpeko, with CASETiFY's shock-absorbing Impact Cases and reflective Mirror Cases, starting at $40 USD.

New to the series, CASETiFY & Pokémon introduces special designs to the tech accessory brand's universal Sling Bag. The collection also returns with fan-favorite Pokémon on CASETiFY's luxury line of vegan Leather Cases, featuring complementing designs and another beloved "sticker-style" release. In the series' most colorful collection yet, fans will have access to special edition cases for iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and the 2-in-1 Grip Stand, retailing for $25 USD and up.

"Every time we release new accessories for the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection, we push the boundaries of design and protection even further," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Our latest collection takes on custom colorways and more Pokémon, giving every fan of the series a chance to make their accessory as bold as they are."

Part of the brand's creative program, CASETiFY Co-Lab, the new collection will receive global support from CASETiFY's flagship store, social channels, and special product releases.

To sign up for the waitlist granting early access to shop the collection, please visit www.casetify.com/pokemon . Make sure to tune into @CASETiFY social channels for more announcements and collection updates on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com .

© 2020 Pokémon. © 1995 - 2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

