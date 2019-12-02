The Latest Roku, NVIDIA & Apple TV Streaming Player Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Top Roku Streaming Stick+, Apple TV 4K & NVIDIA SHIELD Deals Listed by The Consumer Post
Compare Roku, Apple TV & NVIDIA streaming player Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on best-selling Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD & Apple TV streaming media players
Dec 02, 2019, 06:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best NVIDIA, Roku & Apple TV media streaming device deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Apple TV 4K, Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick Plus and NVIDIA SHIELD TV HD and 4K media player deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at The Consumer Post.
Best Roku, NVIDIA & Apple TV streaming deals:
- Save up to 33% on Roku TVs & streaming media players at Amazon - check live prices on the Roku Ultra, Streaming Stick Plus, Premiere, Express & TCL Roku TVs
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Apple TV & Google Chromecast streaming players at Walmart
- Save up to $370 on Roku TVs at Amazon
- Save up to 55% on Roku TVs at Walmart
- Save on NVIDIA Shield streaming media players at Amazon
- Save up to 50% on Roku streaming media players at Roku.com - check deals on the Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+ & Roku Express
- Save up to 52% on Roku Ultra streaming media players and bundle deals with JBL headphones at Amazon
- Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Roku Ultra is the perfect option for someone looking for a media streaming stick. It is equipped with several efficient features such as voice remote, quad core processor, free mobile app and more than 500,000 TV episodes and movies. For similar features, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is also a worthwhile option. Other highly rated TV streaming player models include the NVIDIA SHIELD and the Apple TV 4K.
What is on offer on Cyber Monday? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.
Since 2010, when over $1 billion USD in sales were generated, Cyber Monday has continued to be one of the biggest annual shopping days.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE The Consumer Post
Share this article