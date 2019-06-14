The Latest SportDOG Brand® Rechargeable In-Ground Fence™ System is the Best Solution for Keeping Dogs Safe

The SDF-100C uses a small, sleek, and efficient Collar Receiver that offers seven levels of static stimulation plus vibration and tone options so you can tailor boundary training to any dog's temperament. Powered by a Li-Ion battery that charges in two hours and stays charged for one to two months, the Collar Receiver is built with DryTek ® waterproof technology so it's dependable in any environmental condition.

"We've made dog containment as easy and affordable as it could possibly be," said Darrell Douglas, Associate Director for SportDOG Brand. "Not only is installation simple, but our in-ground fence uses the same technology that serious hunters and dog handlers rely on in our remote training collar lines, so you know this is a product you can trust."

The SDF-100C package includes one Collar Receiver and 1,000 feet of boundary wire with boundary training flags, which is enough to cover approximately 1.3 acres. The system can be expanded to cover up to 100 acres with the purchase of additional wire and flag kits (Model SDF-WF). Adding a second, third, or even more dogs to the system can be done by simply purchasing Add-A-Dog® Collar Receivers (Model SDF-CR).

The Rechargeable In-Ground Fence has an MRP of $299.95 and is available at all major sporting dog supply retailers. Add-A-Dog collars have an MRP of $129.95.

To find out more about the Rechargeable In-Ground Fence and the whole array of SportDOG Brand training solutions, visit www.sportdog.com.

SportDOG Brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, a manufacturer of electronic dog-training gear and accessories, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. SportDOG product lines include training e-collars, GPS tracking and training systems, bark-control collars, containment systems, launcher electronics and other training aids.

