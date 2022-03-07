The Latest Sweet Treat To Add to Your Freezer: NadaMoo! Dairy-Free Ice Cream Launches New Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavor

"We are so thrilled to add a delicious new flavor to our current line of offerings,'' said Daniel Nicholson, president and CEO, NadaMoo!. "The NadaMoo! team worked tirelessly on flavor development and this classic flavor is sure to be a crowd-pleaser."

NadaMoo!'s secret to great flavor? Every ingredient in NadaMoo!'s pints are grown in pesticide and synthetic-free soil, processed without artificial preservatives, colors or flavors. They are committed to using low-impact, environmentally-friendly farming practices and 100% sustainably-sourced sugarcane & paper-based packaging.

Nicholson adds, "We pride ourselves in developing the creamiest dairy-free ice cream made with non-GMO ingredients." He continues, "Our pledge to use quality, clean-label ingredients is evident in the creation of each new flavor, resulting in our dairy-free ice cream being rich and indulgent without any guilt when you inevitably eat the whole pint in one sitting."

Made with organic coconut milk, NadaMoo!'s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough has only 200 calories per serving, joining their lineup of 20 lower calorie, lower fat and lower sugar flavors (with more rotating seasonal flavors available throughout the year). Find this, and other pints at grocery retailers including select Whole Foods Market and Walmart locations, Wegmans, Stop & Shop, regional natural markets as well as online.

Visit NadaMoo!'s store locator , or create a pint pack at NadaMoo.com, to try Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for yourself.

About NadaMoo!.

Championing the power of plants, NadaMoo! is the creamiest, dairy-free ice cream on the market, made with sustainably-sourced and certified-organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO ingredients. One of the original dairy-free desserts, NadaMoo! was founded in 2005 in Austin, Texas, making small batches of coconut-milk ice cream for friends & family. It has since redefined the market with over 20 lower calorie, lower fat and lower sugar flavors. NadaMoo! is proudly a certified minority business enterprise and B-Corp, continuing their commitment to people and the planet. Everything in their pints is sourced and manufactured sustainably, packed with nutrients and good fats. For more information on NadaMoo!, visit nadamoo.com , @nadamoo on Instagram and Twitter and @NadaMooIceCream on Facebook.

