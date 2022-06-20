The Latest Update from Citiscape App is Now Live

Luckily, New York City has been blessed with Citiscape App ! An App that has all the features one needs to manage their construction business or a project. From paperwork to team communication, alerts and notifications about unexpected inspections or violations, and simply everything that is needed to run things effortlessly. Citiscape App is a one-stop solution, which has features that are accessible from anywhere, and are directly connected to the DOB system.

With transparency and innovation in their mind, Citiscape App team is determined to provide peace of mind for the New York City construction industry. The latest update features Certificate of Occupancy Tracker, which takes away the necessity of visiting the DOB website.

Filing for the COO has become a hassle of 3 to 4 steps instead of the original 1-step process. Now the application goes through a Project advocate review, then the Borough Commissioner review, followed by someone checking for spelling mistakes, and only then does the certificate get issued. The COO tracker incorporated into Citiscape App will allow users to know the exact status at any given moment as it updates.

Aside from the COO tracker, now users will have access to project-related DOB and BIS paperwork stored in their account. This will be the last DOB-related update for the App. Citiscape App will begin incorporating other 7 city agencies, such as HPD, FDNY, and DOH in the near future to make this app a complete toolbox for construction project needs. By implementing all city agencies, Citiscape App will become an essential instrument for construction developers, real estate agencies, homeowners, restaurants, daycares, and anyone seeking renovations or creating new buildings.

With the chaos that's been going on in the world, it's like a breath of fresh air to have Citiscape App on the managing side of things giving a great sense of relief.

Related Link:

https://www.citiscapeapp.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Citiscape