The Latin American audience chose ¡HOLA! TV to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In particular, the four uninterrupted hours of live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle along with the 90-minute original production, ESPECIAL BODA EN LA HORA ¡HOLA! (LA HORA HOLA Wedding special ), have consolidated ¡HOLA! TV's standing as the leading channel for information on royalty and life style, almost five years since its startup.

According to BB-Business Bureau data, ¡HOLA! TV has risen to first place in the general ranking of the DIRECTV platform in Latin America –made up of more than 200 channels—while earning triple the audience ratings of its biggest competitor. This lead over the competition has been replicated in all the countries where DIRECTV, the main Pay TV operator in the Latin American market, has presence.

"Once again, the audience demonstrates that we are the most reliable source when it comes to royalty events , and though they had a variety of options for watching the wedding, they chose ¡HOLA! TV. It fills us with pride to know that all the efforts and strategy that went into this event have been worth it and viewers prefer to watch this content on our network," noted Marcos Pérez, CEO and General Manager of ¡HOLA! TV.

The channel's performance in Mexico has had particular importance. As shown in Ibope Media data, ¡HOLA! TV has raised its numbers for people tuning in by 80% with respect to the previous month, and by more than 100% with respect to May 2017. Once again, in comparison with its biggest competitor , which operates with double the distribution in this market, ¡HOLA! TV achieved higher ratings specially during prime time where the network also had programmed its original production ESPECIAL BODA EN LA HORA ¡HOLA!

As a result of this great performance , in May the channel managed to triple the number of single users and visits to its website (hola.tv), while increasing the followers who connected and interactedthrough #bodarealenholatv ('royal wedding on hola tv') and #viendolabodaenholatv ('watching the wedding on hola tv') on its social network profiles by 35%

Media Contacts:

