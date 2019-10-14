The "Latin American Music Awards" Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary With A Unique Star-Studded Show On Oct. 17th Starting At 7pm/6c Live On Telemundo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 60 international music and television stars will hit the stage of the 2019 "Latin American Music Awards" (Latin AMA's) to bring the audience 19 exciting musical performances and highlight artists' achievements during the announcements of the coveted awards.

The Awards will take place on Thursday, October 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California and will be broadcast live on Telemundo, starting with the traditional and glamorous arrival of the stars on "La Alfombra de Latin AMAs" at 7pm/6c, hosted by Rashel Díaz, Rodner Figueroa, Jorge Bernal and Jessica Carrillo. This will be followed by the anticipated "Latin AMAs" ceremony at 8pm/7c, which will be hosted by internationally acclaimed comedian, actor and producer Eugenio Derbez and television actress, hostess and ex-beauty queen Jacky Bracamontes. The night will culminate with all the behind-the-scenes action on "Latin AMA's: Acceso VIP" at 11:35pm/10:35c hosted by Jessica Carrillo, Stephanie "Chiquibaby" Himonidis and Rodner Figueroa. The award ceremony will also air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo and in 20 countries throughout the Americas via Telemundo Internacional.

The "Latin AMAs," which showcases performances in English and Spanish - because music has no language - will feature musical acts by countless stars, including: Abraham Mateo, Anuel AA, Banda Los Sebastianes, Becky G, Beret, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Daddy Yankee, El Micha, Emilia, Esteman, Farruko, Gente de Zona, Georgel, Greeicy, Jason Derulo, Justin Quiles, Lenier, Lupita Infante, Marc Anthony, Myke Towers, Nacho, Ne-Yo, Ozuna, Piso 21, Pitbull, Raymix, Romeo Santos, Silvestre Dangond, Sofía Reyes, Wisin & Yandel, and Zion & Lennox.

The Awards Ceremony will shine bright thanks to a stellar array of award presenters, including Alessandra Rosaldo, Alex Sensation, Ana Jurka, Angélica Vale, Carlos Ponce, Carmen Aub, Catherine Siachoque, Catriona Gray, Chiquis, Christian Acosta, Claudia Vergara, Dalex, David Zepeda, De La Ghetto, Dra. Ana María Polo, Erasmo Provenza, Farina, Gaby Espino, Gregorio Pernia, Guaynaa, Isabella Castillo, Iván Arana, Jeidimar Rijos, Jessica Cediel, Jhay Cortez, Karim Mendiburu, Kate del Castillo, Kimberly Reyes, Larry Hernández, Lorenzo Méndez, Luis Figueroa, Lunay, María Celeste Arrarás, Mariah, Mario Lopez, Mark Tacher, Matías Novoa, MoMo, Nastassja Bolívar, Ninel Conde, Pepe Gamez, Snow, T3r Elemento and Yashua.

Undoubtedly, one of the highlights of the evening will be the tributes to Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony, honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence, and Mexican singer and actress Becky G, who will receive the Extraordinary Evolution award.

Artists with most nominations this year include: Ozuna (9), Bad Bunny and Romeo Santos (8), Anuel AA (7), Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga (5), Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra and T3r Elemento (4) and Becky G, Christian Nodal, DJ Snake, Drake, Farruko, J Balvin, Pedro Capó, Rosalía, Snow and Wisin & Yandel (3).

Television coverage surrounding the awards show will be complemented by a robust multi-platform coverage on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat from the @LatinAmas and @Telemundo accounts. This will include an exclusive livestream on Twitter from the Red Carpet, hosted by Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar and Claudia Vergara, hosts of Latinx Now!. The presentation will take place at 7pm ET on @LatinAmas, @LatinxNow and @Telemundo, with special guest Justin Sylvester from "Daily Pop" on E! and feature an electrifying musical performance by Rombai.

For the latest news, be sure to follow the "Latin AMAs" on social media and join the conversation by using the official hashtag #LatinAMAs.

SOURCE Telemundo

Related Links

https://www.telemundo.com

