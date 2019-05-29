NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Market Overview

The Latin American Surfactants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the market studied include growing personal care and home care industry in Latin America. However, the increasing focus on environmental regulations is expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778222/?utm_source=PRN







- Brazil is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

- Possible innovations in the applications of specialty surfactants is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand from Household Soap and Detergent Application



- Detergent is usually a mixture of surfactants, used mainly for the purpose of cleaning, and is available in varying dilutions.

- Detergents consist of alkylbenzenesulfonates, which have chemical properties similar to soap, but with higher solubility in hard water.

- Detergents are classified in terms of their ionic properties, namely anionic, cationic, and non-ionic. The soap mentioned in the segmentation deals mainly with washing and laundry application.

- In terms of the market share in the application segment, soap and detergent segment occupies the largest share in the Latin American surfactant market, accounting for more than half of the share.

- The laundry care market in Mexico is growing gradually, owing to the increasing awareness toward household hygiene, which is also expected to propel the market studied during the forecast period.



Brazil to Dominate the Demand



- Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products in the world, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

- With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.

- Brazil is considered as the fourth-largest market for beauty products worldwide, and is known to pave the way for innovation, supply, and trends in the beauty market throughout the region.

- With the growth and investments in domestic and industrial cleaning, agriculture, food processing, and the personal care industry, the Brazilian surfactants market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, over the forecast period.

- Moreover, Latin America, more specifically, Brazil, is emerging as a hotspot for bio-surfactant research, owing to its biodiversity, thereby providing increasing potential to discover novel microorganisms capable of producing biosurfactants at a lower cost,with higher productivity.

- Such factors are expected to drive the market for surfactants in Brazil, throughout the coming years.



Competitive Landscape

The market share of the Latin American surfactants is provided in accordance with the company's presence across the world. Some of the tier-1 players of the market studied include 3M, BASF SE, DowDuPont, Croda International, and Evonik Industries AG, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5778222/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

