The Latino Coalition and Job Creators Network Join Forces for Small Business Rising Summit

Taking place at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum Hotel, the Small Business Rising Summit will be a one-day event dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening the economy. The event will bring together hundreds of small-business owners from across the nation and abroad with influential leaders, chamber executives and government officials. The summit will serve as a platform to build professional and personal networks while also highlighting the public policy issues impacting business, including regulation, health care costs, and taxes.

"The Latino Coalition is very excited to be partnering with Job Creators Network for the Small Business Rising Summit in Irvine, CA," said Hector Barreto, TLC Chairman and former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. "JCN understands that the small-business sector is finally growing again, and this has terrific implications for the American economy – especially in communities that are in need of the unique economic opportunity offered by small-business ownership. Our strategic partnership will work to enhance the overall business, economic and social objectives of America's entrepreneurs and their employees."

"In March, we concluded a historic summit that featured President Trump, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, as well as bipartisan congressional representatives. We look forward to keeping the momentum going with this conference, focused on the new era of entrepreneurship," Barreto added.

"Job Creators Network advocates to protect the 85 million people who depend on the success of small business," said Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of JCN. "As the voice of Main Street, we are focused on providing business leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools to succeed. Our partnership with TLC will not only provide the small business sector a variety of development opportunities and strategies; it will promote policies for an economy that is growing, wages that are rising and job creation."

Seeking to empower the job creators of our nation, the summit will highlight how to build and improve small business development in the U.S. through a series of high-impact panels, breakout sessions, engaging influential speakers and networking opportunities. Attendees will hear from business leaders and experts such as: Silvia Aldana, Manager of Federal Government Relations for PG&E; Carlos Contreras, Commercial Vice President at California Resource Corporations; Zoila Escobar, President of Altamed Foundation Altamed Health Services Corporation; Carlos García de Alba, Mexican General Counsel in Los Angeles; Jennifer Korn, Special Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison; Thomas McClary, Musician and Founder of the Commodores; Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network; Dr. Tom Price, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary; Adalberto Quijada, Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Santa Ana District Office; Thomas Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Peter Villegas, Vice President of Latin Affairs for The Coca-Cola Company, among others.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

ABOUT JOB CREATORS NETWORK- Job Creators Network is the country's premier advocacy and educational resource for American small businesses and their employees. Visit www.jobscreatorsnetwork.com/.

