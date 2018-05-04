The Latino Coalition Chairman Hector Barreto Commemorates Cinco de Mayo

"Today, Cinco de Mayo is a uniquely American celebration that reflects the energy and ambition of the Latino-American community. I'm honored to join our president and millions of other Americans in celebrating Hispanic Americans' entrepreneurial and artistic culture, our considerable accomplishments, and, most importantly, our aspirations as community and economic leaders," he added.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

