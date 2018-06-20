The Latino Coalition, Job Creators Network Join Forces To Showcase America's "Founders" at Small Business Rising Summit

Attracting over 200 dynamic business leaders, prominent executives and high-profile speakers, the Small Business Rising Summit featured deep-dive sessions that examined the impact of regulations, healthcare and taxes. Showcasing the importance of small business to the overall economy and how to leverage entrepreneurial diversity for optimal opportunities, the event highlighted key public policies and gave attendees the opportunity to build professional and personal networks.

"The Small Business Rising Summit in California highlighted the fact that the environment for small businesses to start and grow has never been more promising," said The Latino Coalition Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator Hector Barreto. "Providing invaluable insight and resources for independent business owners, or 'founders,' the summit took a closer look at the historic economic success we are seeing thanks to policies that are good for job creation. America is on the rise again, and entrepreneurs are excited about opportunities that will unleash more of this nation's economic potential."

Headlining the event was former Secretary of Health and Human Services and Job Creators Network Fellow Tom Price. As a physician who has served in the legislative and executive branches, Price offered a unique perspective on the practical and policy implications of volatility in health insurance premiums.

Attendees also heard from business leaders and experts such as: Anna Cabral, former U.S. Treasurer; Carlos Contreras, Commercial Vice President at California Resource Corporations; President & CEO AltaMed Health Services; Zoila Escobar, President of AltaMed Foundation AltaMed Health Services Corporation; Jennifer Korn, Special Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison; Alfredo Ortiz, President and CEO of Job Creators Network; Thomas Sullivan, Vice President of Small Business Policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Maxine Turner, Cuisine Unlimited Chair, U.S. Chamber Council on Small Business; and Peter Villegas, Vice President of Latin Affairs for The Coca-Cola Company, among others.

"Last week's Small Business Rising Summit helped us personally connect with the driving force of our economy. Focused on this nation's job creators, the event touched upon the challenges entrepreneurs face today, while also serving as an effective tool to help build and improve small business development," said Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of The Job Creators Network.

A significant deliverable during the summit was Chairman Barreto's announcement of a new partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Job Creators Network and Latino's For Tennessee. These organizations join TLC's network of 100+ partners working to enhance the overall business, economic and social objectives of the Hispanic community.

President and CEO of Litografía Magno Graf, Armando Prida Huerta was recognized with the Sanchez to Sanchez to Smith Award for his successful career trajectory and unwavering leadership within the Latino community.

"With such an exciting time for the fastest growing sector of the economy, I am looking forward to our October 2nd Gala in our nation's Capital. We anticipate a historic gathering of the business community to celebrate the growth and prosperity of Latino business founders, and our contributions to the U.S. economy," Barreto added.

The Latino Coalition would like to thank the following Title Sponsor: Wal-Mart. TLC also acknowledges and is grateful for all its partners: AltaMed Health Services Corporation, Altria Client Services, Alvarado Smith, American Facility Service Group Inc., Association for Affordable Medicines, AT&T, Atticus Group Inc., Bank of America, Benefits Exchange Alliance, California Resource Corporation, Coca-Cola Company, Comcast/Universal, Direct Selling Association, East West Bank, Ecco Select, Google, Herbalife, Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute, H&R Block, International Franchise Association, Intuit, Koch Industries, McDonald's, Microsoft, National Association of Broadcasters, National Cable & Telecommunications Association, NV Energy, PG&E, PhRMA, Southern California Edison, T-Mobile, The Latino Coalition Foundation, The Libre Initiative, Tributo Tequila, U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform, Univision, Verizon. Media Partners: Conexión, Finding Productions, Tico Sports Productions, LLC.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

ABOUT JOB CREATORS NETWORK- Job Creators Network is the country's premier advocacy and educational resource for American small businesses and their employees. Visit www.jobcreatorsnetwork.com/.

