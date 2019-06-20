The Latino Coalition Launches Procurement Portal MatchPoint at 9th Annual Southern California Small Business and Contracting Conference

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Coalition (TLC), the nation's leading non-partisan advocacy organization representing Hispanic businesses and consumers, launched the MatchPoint Procurement Portal during the 9th Annual Southern California Small Business and Contracting Conference in Garden Grove, CA.

"The Latino Coalition is in the business of surrounding small businesses with the tools and information they need to succeed," said TLC Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator, Hector Barreto. "MatchPoint will offer the engine of our economy capital, capacity and contracts. It will put small business owners in the drivers' seat of finding what every business owner wants and needs: more business!"

As the former US Small Business Administrator, Barreto spearheaded matchmaking events that generated $6 billion in verifiable contracts. MatchPoint is now the go-to technology portal of business matchmaking— a procurement portal tool where small-business owners are connected directly to procurement officers in government and corporations.

Giving business owners, in all types of industries, a seat at the table and access to significant resources, MatchPoint offers unprecedented opportunities to TLC partners for their company to secure potential contracts.

Utilizing a cloud based Business Intelligence Tool, this cutting-edge technology helps users create a customized scorecard, including socioeconomic categories, which will then be used to generate the best matched procurement vendor for the business.

"The idea is for this portal to be a direct link to contracts that will grow and expand a user's business. All-in-all, MatchPoint is poised to be the gateway for enterprises to continue rising and paving their economic success story," Barreto added.

For more information, visit: https://tlcmatchpoint.com.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

SOURCE The Latino Coalition

Related Links

http://www.thelatinocoalition.com

