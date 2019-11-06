The Latino Coalition: Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Healthcare Plan Introduces a Myriad of New Potential Roadblocks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Coalition (TLC) released the below statement regarding the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proposal to address patient healthcare costs:

"While we agree with Speaker Pelosi on the need to address rising patient healthcare costs, her approach may inadvertently harm the very foundation of Medicare. This program has successfully served seniors for years by giving access to the most innovative medications on the market. Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi's plan may upend these strengths by introducing a myriad of new potential roadblocks to treatment. From a convoluted plan tying US healthcare costs to those in other countries and new bureaucrats empowered to make treatment decisions on behalf of patients, this plan mistakes action for progress. Congress should look to empower patients and their doctors with choice, not arbitrary barriers to the care they rely on," said TLC Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator, Hector Barreto.

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies and solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

