"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush," said Hector Barreto, TLC Chairman and former U.S. Small Business Administrator. "Barbara Bush will always be remembered as a tenacious and admirable woman, who made an indelible mark in history as the torchbearer for literacy. Her legacy and dedication to her family and this nation are remarkable and will live on in our hearts forever. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bush family, knowing their steadfast faith will guide them through this difficult time."

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-latino-coalition-statement-on-the-passing-of-former-first-lady-barbara-bush-300632291.html

SOURCE The Latino Coalition

Related Links

http://www.thelatinocoalition.com

