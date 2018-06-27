The Latino Coalition Voices Support of Benefits T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Brings to Latino Businesses

"The T-Mobile-Sprint merger will inject competition in the telecommunications market, while improving coverage and ushering in the next generation of nationwide 5G technology critical to Hispanic businesses and workers across the nation," said TLC Chairman and former U.S. SBA Administrator Hector Barreto. "This transaction will foster economic growth, while enhancing business, economic, and social development of Latinos. We look forward to the benefits our members will receive from the new T-Mobile's expanded footprint and 5G development."

ABOUT THE LATINO COALITION- The Latino Coalition (TLC) was founded in 1995 by a group of Hispanic business owners from across the country to research and develop policies solutions relevant to Latinos. TLC is a non-profit nationwide organization with offices in California, Washington, DC and Guadalajara, Mexico. Established to address and engage on key issues that that directly affect the well-being of Hispanics in the United States, TLC's agenda is to create and promote initiatives and partnerships that will foster economic equivalency and enhance and empower overall business, economic and social development for Latinos. Visit www.thelatinocoalition.com.

