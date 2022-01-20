The Latino Filmmakers Network and Homestead Entertainment Create a Distribution Pipeline During Sundance Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latino Filmmakers Network is a Sundance Institute Non-Profit Partner presenting opportunities to filmmakers through events, fellowships and more. The Latino Filmmakers Network will exhibit live events during Sundance's 2022 Film Festival Village which is now streamed live on sundance.org .

Latino Filmmakers Network

Los Angeles based filmmaker and producer Maylen Calienes understands the importance of representation. The Latino Filmmaker Network's executive events board consists of Maylen Calienes, Gabriela Gonzalez, Vince Sanchez, and Eric Vollweiler is a co-producer for the event.

With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion features sponsors -Acura, 150 Warner Media, Pa'lante! HBO Max, Lewis & Brisbois Law Firm, Media Sponsor Movie Maker Magazine and Distribution Partner Homestead Entertainment. Pa'lante! HBO Max selected Latino Filmmakers to be part of the Annual Latino Filmmaker's House at Sundance Film Festival to experience private workshops and LFN's Filmmaker Executive Pitch Speed Dating session. Within the LFN House experience filmmakers will participate in a Q and A session with a Sundance Event Programmer. This year 13 Filmmakers were selected. Four participants were selected by Pa'lante! HBO Max: Adelina Anthony, Isaac Garza, Juan Caceres, and Maria Brasero to be part of this program.

Ms. Calienes has now created a pipeline for filmmakers by partnering with Homestead Entertainment. Homestead Entertainment is a BIPOC Distribution Company that distributes film, television and content in the United States. This partnership will allow filmmakers to present content for potential distribution through several events through LFN Sundance Film Festival including a Filmmaker Executive Pitch Speed Dating event and panel event. Homestead Entertainment's Dennis L. Reed II is a speaker. The pipeline program was founded by Francis Perdue.

Filmmaker Executive Pitch Speed Dating sessions are with Oscar Winner/Producer Bruce Cohen, TV Showrunner Jeff Astrof, Distribution executive of Homestead Entertainment, Dennis L. Reed II, Producer of The Big Bang Theory & United States of Al, Dave Goetsch and Amanda Salazar, Head of Programming and Acquisitions at Argo.

One of the panels presented entitled, "Our Road to the Sundance Film Festival" will celebrate Latino filmmakers with featured movies in this year's festival. Speakers for "Our Road to the Sundance Film Festival" featured and celebrated filmmakers are Aubrey Plaza (Emily the Criminal), April Maxey (Work), K.D. Davila(EMERGENCY) Constanza and Doménica Castro (We Are Here), and Gabriela Ortega (Huella).

Support from the Entertainment's Latino community has poured in through empowerment messages themed around, "Filmmakers are Changemakers" during LFN's 8th annual Latino Filmmakers Network event at Sundance. Celebrities that are supporting this year include but not limited to America Ferrera, Danny Pino, Olga Merediz, and Gian Franco Rodriguez.

The Latino Filmmaker Network's virtual event during the Sundance Film Festival is LIVE on Monday, January 24th from 9:00 am PST to 9:30 PM PST on the virtual platform Spatialchat. Attendees will participate as avatars to attend interactive rooms.

To be part of this virtual all-day event on Monday, 1/24/22 please subscribe to the LFN newsletter by visiting www.latinofilmmaker.org.

Registration links to join the event live will be emailed.

Latino Filmmakers Network

The Latino Filmmakers Network was founded in 2015 at the Sundance Film Festival to amplify visibility, bring opportunities and proper representation of the Latino community and underrepresented storytellers. Our network of filmmakers is international. Latino Filmmakers Network's mission is to connect, inspire, educate, and create opportunities for Latinos while promoting diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry by bridging the gap within the community to unite and present a powerful Latiné voice.

Homestead Entertainment

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in tv and film covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US. Please visit https://homesteadentertainment.com.

Media contact:

Francis Perdue

[email protected]

205-635-9824

SOURCE Homestead Entertainment