The Laughing Cow® is Celebrating 100 Years with Limited-Edition Packaging, a 360-Degree Marketing Campaign, and More

To celebrate, The Laughing Cow is partnering with NGOs in more than 30 countries globally. Inspiring people to laugh has been a part of The Laughing Cow's brand DNA since its founding 100 years ago, so in the U.S., The Laughing Cow has committed $75,000 to support the joy-filled non-profit programs of The ComedyCures Foundation, helping to provide therapeutic entertainment and laughter to kids and grown-ups living with illness, depression, trauma, and disabilities. As part of the anniversary festivities, The Laughing Cow brand has developed an engaging free web experience at 100ytlc.com , where fans from around the globe can record and share their laughs in celebration with The ComedyCures Foundation. By participating, laughing fans can enter for free to win a customizable, exclusive laugh box to re-record and replay their laughs.

"Inspiring people to choose to laugh at life brings people together, which has been at the core of The Laughing Cow brand for the past 100 years. Throughout February and March, fans can get their friends and families to share their laughs with us for a good cause," said The Laughing Cow® USA Brand Director Zach Fatla. "And this is just the beginning, we can't wait to bring more surprises forward in the coming weeks as we celebrate our centennial."

"The heart of our organization is centered around bringing joy and laughter to those who need it most," said The ComedyCures Foundation CEO Saranne Rothberg. "We're thrilled to be able to partner with The Laughing Cow during such a fun-filled celebration, but also graciously honored we can collaborate with them to extend and inspire laughter across the globe."

The Laughing Cow original cheese will be available in new, limited-edition packaging that commemorates the milestone at select retailers nationally starting this month. Each all-red package contains specially branded wedges with The Laughing Cow logo and a scannable QR code directing to the free 100ytlc.com web experience.

For more details on The Laughing Cow's 100 Year Anniversary and to record your laugh head to 100ytlc.com or connect with us on Twitter @TheLaughingCow or on Facebook and Instagram @TheLaughingCowUSA using #ChooseToLaugh.

About The Laughing Cow®:

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges, Blends, Cheese Dippers, and Go Cups are deliciously creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group. Headquartered in Paris, Bel wants to promote healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. Bel is a major player in the healthy fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking. Bel produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow®, other USA favorites include Boursin®, Babybel® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks to over 400 million consumers globally. www.belbrandsusa.com.

About The ComedyCures Foundation:

Joy, hope & humor when you need it most. Through our award-winning digital programs and live events, The ComedyCures Foundation entertains, educates, and helps you develop your superpowers of laughter, hope, joy, play and a comic perspective. Call our free 24/7 ComedyCures LaughLine® at 1-888-HA-HA-HA-HA to hear family-friendly comedy or to tell us your joke. We collaborate and bring feel-good comedy to medical centers, non-profit organizations, corporations, military, research labs, The United Nations, World Health Organizations, schools, celebrities, and media outlets to improve health outcomes, break down isolation and build authentic connections among patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Founded in 1999 as a 501(C)3 not-for-profit, The ComedyCures Foundation has helped over one million kids and adults rediscover their funny bone. www.ComedyCures.org @comedycures

