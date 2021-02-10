The Launch Of Brinx.TV Redefines Interactive Sports Programming, Earning 60 Million Impressions During Coverage Of The Big Football Game

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- History was made on Sunday beyond Tom Brady winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy as Brinx.TV redefined the interactive second screen experience with The Ultimate Virtual Party featuring predictive gaming, social connectivity, private chat rooms, and game analysis that rivals anyone in sports broadcasting.

Ray Lewis, Trent Dilfer, and Adrian Peterson, who combined have three Super Bowl wins and 45 years of NFL experience, provided in-depth expert analysis of the action while fans engaged in predictive questions that rewarded correct answers with a chance to win $1000 of cash or Bitcoin every minute of the game (sponsored by Kill Cliff and Soul and Science's ImmuneFresh.com).

The pace of interactivity shattered all records with over 650 pieces of unique content pushed to users over the course of the game. The Ultimate Virtual Party was previewed all week alongside programming from The Draft Network on a virtual radio row radio broadcast that featured current and former NFL players, coaches, and celebrities resulting in over 60,000,000 impressions. Fan engagement was significant, with the average time spent on the Brinx.TV platform during the game reaching more than 50 minutes. In addition to cash, BrinxTV gave away more than 300 prizes courtesy of Kill Cliff, the Clean Energy Drink, and Freeze Sleeve.

The creator of Brinx.TV, John Brenkus, was thrilled to be a part of history, "The numbers from The Ultimate Virtual Party far exceeded our wildest expectation. We have redefined the live interactive sports experience."

John Timar, CEO of Kill Cliff said, "Plain and simple, there is no better way to reach consumers and convert them into customers than to provide an unparalleled viewing and interactive experience. We are proud to have led the sponsorship on the Brinx.TV groundbreaking platform and are blown away by the results."

CEO of The Draft Network, Paige Dimakos said, "Watching some of the brightest minds in football history break down the action while simultaneously giving away over $60,000 was incredible."

Founded by 6-time Emmy award winner John Brenkus, Brinx.TV is the leader in creating unrivaled interactive programming that includes one-of-a-kind integration of predictive gaming, on-line shopping, social media curation and live or VOD content. Brinx.TV's programming and interactivity comes to life through its robust central hub that integrates an unlimited number of video and audio inputs into a best-in-class visual experience. By creating The Ultimate Virtual Party and community viewing experience for live events and VOD, Brinx.TV is redefining and disrupting the primary and second screen interactive experience and providing advertisers a new way to reach a highly engaged audience.

