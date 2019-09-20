The Launch of Dharma Hospitality Solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dharma Group is pleased to introduce their new management company, Dharma Hospitality Solutions. This new division manages and implements short term rental (STR) programs in multifamily buildings.

Dharma Hospitality Solutions will be managing STR programs under the Dharma Home Suites brand. Using cutting edge technology solutions born from more than 10 years of experience, the companies will provide Hospitality-Grade services in STR Management, Corporate Housing, Customer Service, and Responsible Short Term Rentals within Multifamily Buildings.

Dharma Hospitality Solutions also provides customer support and revenue management services for Short Term Rental Operators, Professional Airbnb Hosts, Boutique Hotels and many others.

Dharma Hospitality Solutions will be participating in their first ever industry trade show, joining as a member of the National Apartment Association for it's Maximize Atlanta event this Monday September 23rd and 24th. Here they will be showcasing their operational capabilities with various clients and sharing for the first time ever, Dharma Home Suites' partnership with Samsung SDS. This new partnership is one of the many ways in which the Dharma Group is growing and looking to share it's new opportunities with the industry.

About Dharma Hospitality Solutions

Dharma Hospitality Solutions provides Responsible Short-Term Rental Management in Multifamily Buildings. We help Multifamily Building Owners increase their OCR and Gross Revenue by facilitating Responsible Short-Term Rental Programs. If you would like more information about Dharma Hospitality solutions, please call (+201-885-4632) or by email at

info@dharmamgmt.com

About Dharma Home Suites

Dharma Home Suites has established itself as a reliable furnished apartments brand. Whether you are traveling based on business, medical or vacation, we can accommodate you. Our corporate housing services make traveling and relocation easy, while also providing tailored accommodations to simplify transitioning into a new area.

If you would like more information about Dharma Home Suites and their accommodations, please call +1 (833) MY DHARMA or by email at Sales @dharmahomesuites.com

Contact Information

Carolina Duron, Senior Marketing Analyst

Office: +201-885-4632

Email: carolina.duron@dharmahomesuites.com

SOURCE Dharma Hospitality Solutions

