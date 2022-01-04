The Laurex Plan Gives Business Owners More Free Time

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurex Advisors today announces The Laurex Plan for the business owners who want to define their corporate vision and systemize their operations. They'll grow their business and have more free time.

"We know owners want to fight fewer fires and take more vacations," said Alex Johnson, Founder and President of Laurex Advisors. "It's frustrating playing catch up. No business can afford to miss deadlines because their competitor is not. Owners can't get off track, lose money, lose customers, and constantly work long hours. We help them fix that."

The Laurex Plan has three simple steps for business owners:

1. Schedule a discovery session with a coach.

2. Implement a tailor-made plan.

3. Systemize their operations, experience growth, and celebrate success.

Johnson said, "We help business owners define a clear vision, develop structured operations and get more time away from the office."

The Laurex Plan will define the owner's vision and systemize operations, so they can grow their business with more free time. Johnson asks owners, "How much more might you achieve by using the Laurex Plan?"

Owners can Schedule a Discovery Session or Take the Free Online Business Assessment and find out with the weaknesses in their business.

Founded in 2002, Laurex Advisors understands that productivity suffers when business owners struggle to put out fires. They need the right systems to run their firms. With almost 20 years of E-Myth systemization experience and StoryBrand skills, Alex Johnson is a Business Made Simple Certified Coach. Laurex Advisors has the organizational skills and proven processes to help leaders to define a vision and organize operations so they can increase profits and have more free time.

