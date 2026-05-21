The Law Boss Firm Introduces Free 15-Minute Case Evaluations for Jamaican Property, Probate, and Estate Matters

Led by Managing Attorney Sophia D. Bryan, Esq., the firm's new evaluation service gives Jamaican property owners, families, and diaspora clients a structured first step for unresolved property and estate matters.

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people do not know where to start when they have a property or estate matter in Jamaica. This can cause delays, stress, and unfinished legal matters.

To help, The Law Boss Firm is now offering a free 15-minute case evaluation for people with questions about Jamaican property, estates, probate, trusts, wills, conveyancing, and ownership transfers.

Free case evaluations for Jamaican property, probate, and estate matters Post this

This free evaluation gives people a simple first step. They can share the basic details of their situation and find out if The Law Boss Firm may be able to help.

The free 15-minute case evaluation can be accessed by visiting https://links.thelawbossfirm.com/ or calling The Law Boss Firm at +1 876-339-6508.

A Simple First Step

This evaluation helps people explain what is going on, identify the type of matter they may have, and find out if the firm may be able to assist.

It is helpful for Jamaican property owners, families, retirees, and Jamaicans living overseas who are not sure where to begin. It also helps people know what information may be needed before a formal consultation.

Instead of guessing or relying only on informal conversations, people can take a more organized first step.

"Many Jamaican property and estate matters stay unresolved because people are unsure where to begin or whether their situation requires formal legal support," said Sophia D. Bryan, Esq., Managing Attorney. "These free 15-minute case evaluations give individuals and families a simple first step to share what is happening, identify the type of matter they may have, and determine whether The Law Boss Firm may be able to assist. Our goal is to help people stop guessing and start the process with more structure and confidence."

Helping With Unfinished Property and Estate Matters

The Law Boss Firm created the free 15-minute case evaluation because many property and estate matters in Jamaica remain unfinished for years.

Some families are dealing with inherited property. Others have unfinished transfers, unclear ownership, old documents, or estate matters that have not moved forward.

Jamaicans living overseas may face even more challenges because they are trying to handle matters in Jamaica from abroad.

The free evaluation gives people an easier way to start. It helps them share the basic facts, reduce confusion, and find out if the firm may be the right fit for the next step.

A Clear Process for Property and Estate Matters

The Law Boss Firm focuses on structure, order, and completion.

The firm handles matters involving ownership, authority, transfers, registration, probate, trusts, wills, estate administration, and conveyancing.

This makes the free 15-minute case evaluation useful for people with property or estate matters that feel confusing, delayed, or unfinished.

The Law Boss Firm serves clients in Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora. The firm is committed to clear communication and a structured process that helps clients avoid delays and move their matters forward.

Yanique DaCosta YKMD Media Contact for The Law Boss Firm [email protected]

SOURCE Law Boss Firm