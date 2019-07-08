The Law Firm Of Roseman Law Announces Managing Partner, Steven Roseman, Esq. Has Been Named To The California 2019 Super Lawyer List

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC is proud to announce Super Lawyer named Managing Partner, Steven Roseman, Esq. to its list of outstanding California lawyers for 2019. Mr. Roseman has been recognized and named to the prestigious list since 2015.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, ranks outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Fewer than five percent of all lawyers in the U.S. receive this honor. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, and independent evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.

"It is an honor for the firm to have its founder and managing partner recognized" says Sean Allen, Esq., Partner at Roseman Law, APC.

A native of South Africa who has lived in the U.S. for 28 years, Mr. Roseman says "It is an honor to be named and acknowledged by your peers."

With over 26 plus years specializing in real estate and business law, common interest developments, and defect litigation, Steve continues to practice with passion, enthusiasm and as an advocate for his clients.

Roseman Law, APC is a recognized real estate and business law firm, specializing in the representation of common interest developments. With over (23) twenty-three of experience, Roseman Law prides itself on providing innovative and ethical legal representation to its clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction law/defect litigation. Roseman Law services clients in both their transactional and litigation needs.

With over 20 years of experience in litigation, our firm has substantial trial experience, both in the court system (jury and judge trials) as well as alternative dispute resolution proceedings (arbitration/mediation).

Roseman Law, APC utilizes the latest technologies to best serve our clients, including webbased secure encrypted data for clients to access information, and new and innovative technologies to best serve our clients legal needs in the twenty-first century and to enhance management efficiency, responsiveness and communication.

The firm services Southern California, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Coachella Valley. Roseman Law is a member of CAI and CACM. For additional information, please contact our Business Development Department at (818) 380-6700 or www.Roseman.law

