THE LAW FIRM OF TAMARA N. HOLDER, LLC: GFL Environmental sued for intimidating female employee and forcing her resignation after she reported sexual harassment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A former employee of a publicly-traded, Toronto-based waste management company is suing the company for telling her that she would have to resign and "agree" to never work for the company again if she wanted compensation for being sexually harassed on the job.

Ms. Heather Cummins - who was hired by Waste Industries, in 2018, before it was acquired by GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) - filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company on June 22, 2021, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. In her complaint, Ms. Cummins alleges that, immediately after she was hired for a sales position in Clarksville, Tennessee, her general manager, Chad Keelean, sexually harassed her, propositioned her, and asked her to send pictures of herself to him, over the course of approximately eight months. Ms. Cummins states that when she rejected Keelean's advances, he would gaslight her by saying that he was "just joking," and brag about his clout in the industry.