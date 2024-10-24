The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC: Gucci loses motion to dismiss fraud lawsuit alleging it violently kills animals for exotic-skinned goods

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gucci America, Inc. lost its bid to dismiss a class action lawsuit alleging it deceived consumers into buying ethically-sourced exotic skin products when, in fact, the animals were brutally abused and their skins harvested to produce high-end luxury items.

Gucci loses bid to dismiss class action lawsuit alleging it brutally abuses pythons and crocodiles for exotic goods. Post this Python abuse at alleged Gucci supplier, via PETA Asia

The lawsuit was brought by Tracy Cohen, a former top salesperson working out of Gucci's Chicago store. Ms. Cohen alleges Gucci trained her to perform a "selling ceremony" for potential customers, during which she would tell them the exotic skinned products were ethically sourced. Relying on Gucci's representations, she even purchased her own exotic-skinned products.

In March 2024, Ms. Cohen learned that Gucci's representations were not true. A PETA Asia investigation revealed that Gucci's alleged suppliers smashed pythons over the head with a hammer before driving metal hooks through their heads, inflated their bodies with water, and skinned them alive. Crocodiles were allegedly skinned alive.

The Court denied Gucci's motion to dismiss, sending the case into discovery, where Gucci will be forced to reveal how it procured the skins it used to make its luxury products, and whether this is consistent with its representations to its customers.

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk responded to the news with the following statement:

We are thankful to Tracy Cohen for coming forward to expose this brazen brand for consistently duping clients and its own employees about the suffering behind every stitch of its products made from the skins of pythons who didn't want to die. Meanwhile, caring consumers don't need to wait for Gucci to do the right thing—they can help animals today by never purchasing items made from wildlife skins.

Ms. Cohen is represented by Tamara Holder of The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC, and Johanna Raimond of the Law Offices of Johanna J. Raimond, Ltd., who stated "Gucci has a known history of abusing the animals it uses for their products. We will not stop our pursuit of exposing Gucci's lies to the public and its trusting customers." Cohen v. Gucci, 24-cv-7046, is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

