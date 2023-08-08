THE LAW FIRM OF TAMARA N. HOLDER, LLC, UNVEILS FIRST BILLBOARD IN CHICAGO

The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Nationally Recognized Women's Rights and Civil Rights Attorney Debuts New Ad Following Successful Cases Against Major Corporations

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized women's rights attorney Tamara Holder unveiled her first billboards in Chicago on Friday. The billboard, located on the corner of N. Clark St and W. Chicago Ave., marks a significant milestone for the accomplished Chicago-based attorney who refuses to be silenced in her pursuit to end sexual abuse, discrimination, and institutional abuse.

Tamara Holder’s Billboard on the corner of N. Clark St and W. Chicago Ave in Chicago.
Tamara takes on cases against some of America's largest and most well-known corporations: Amazon, Allied Security, Ace Hotel, NorthShore University HealthSystem, Twin Peaks Restaurants, iHeartRadio, Zep, Inc., Blue Bird Bus Corporation, and Republic Services.

Tamara's practice is focused on doctor-patient sexual abuse, sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, and other important women's rights issues.

"I am determined to help women heal," said Tamara Holder. "So many women have been abused in their workplace, in their doctor's office, at a fraternity house...the list goes on. I am humbled to be able to help women seek the justice and compensation they deserve. I am also determined to work with corporations to create protections for women in their workplace."

About The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC.
Founded in 2005, and based in Chicago, The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC., is a boutique practice focused on women's rights and sexual abuse. Ms. Holder was a progressive legal analyst on Fox News Channel for nearly a decade. Ms. Holder has testified before Congress, received clemency for convicted felons, and worked with countless individuals throughout her 18+ year career on a variety of civil rights issues. She was recognized by The Chicago Sun Times as "One of 50 People Who Make Chicago a Better Place."

THE LAW FIRM OF TAMARA N. HOLDER, LLC
917 WASHINGTON BLVD., SUITE 222
CHICAGO
WEBSITE

RUBENSTEIN PUBLIC RELATIONS
CONTACT: JAMES LAMBERT 212-805-3024
[email protected]

SOURCE The Law Firm of Tamara N. Holder, LLC

