The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg Earns "Best Law Firms" Rankings in Two Practice Areas

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg is proud to announce it has been awarded two tiered rankings in the U.S. News—Best Lawyers® annual "Best Law Firms" publication. Among the law firms in Orange County, we have been named:

A Tier 1 plaintiff's medical malpractice firm

A Tier 2 plaintiff's personal injury litigation firm

In this 11th edition of "Best Law Firms," we once again earned rankings in both our primary practice areas. The independent editorial team at U.S. News considers a number of factors when assigning rankings. Aside from information about a firm's attorneys and its past achievements, the process analyzes information gathered from the Best Lawyers® nomination and selection process and direct feedback from a firm's clients. Over 110,000 established attorneys' opinions on their peers are combined with clients' opinions on a firm's responsiveness, knowledge, and the overall quality of its services.

The tiered ranking system is used because of the general high quality among the top-scoring law firms evaluated each year. Tier 1 includes a small percentage of high-scoring firms.

The team at The Law Office of Marshall Silberberg would like to thank their peers and clients who commended them to U.S. News® during the nomination and evaluation process. Hard workers, the attorneys at the firm are dedicated to helping clients who may have nowhere else to turn after a serious injury or an act of medical malpractice. They are not afraid to stand up to insurers or healthcare providers and clinics who refuse to pay fair settlements to injury victims.

With over 250 trial successes and $500+ million recovered for their clients, The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg is a trusted name in personal injury and medical malpractice litigation throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. No matter how complex a client's case, the team is willing to do the work of developing an individualized strategy and making sure client needs are met. From working with trusted expert witnesses to taking the time to ensure they fully understand each client's story, the attorneys at The Law Offices of Marshall Silberberg are fully committed to bringing negligent parties to justice. They invite those who have been injured in accidents or by medical malpractice to reach out for assistance at any time, in Spanish or English. Find the firm online at https://www.silberberglaw.com or by calling 949-565-4281.

SOURCE Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

Related Links

https://www.silberberglaw.com

