The Law Office of Robert L. Greener P.C. Announces New Associated Offices in Europe and South America

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law office of Robert L. Greener P.C. is pleased to announce the transcontinental expansion of their associated offices to include cities in Europe and South America. Highlighting the firm's commitment to international law and representation since 2005, the new associated offices in Brasília, Brazil, and Paris, France will allow for a more robust approach to international client relations and delegation.

"With over 31 years of experience within the legal and business world, the expansions are a testament to providing the best for our clients, regardless of which market they're in," said Robert L. Greener, Esq. "Our longstanding goal is always to treat our clients with partner-level interaction. Providing personalized service and precise advice can require different insights and approaches; the expansions evolve our customized legal solutions to include a hyperlocal view and a 360° international perspective."

Based in New York, the firm has international experience servicing clients from the US, UK, Canada, France, Russia, Germany, and beyond. Clients trust Greener's office to delegate on their behalf as the firm specializes in various practices, including trademark and copyright practice, entertainment law, film and music, corporate and commercial litigation, licensing, new media, brand development and marketing, transactional matters, construction law and corporate formations, infringement, and general litigation experience.

The office tailors strategies that navigate and ease international transactions– from contract drafting to litigation, the firm is poised in all facets of law and has helped over 100 clients resolve over 600 matters and disputes throughout their 15 year history.

"As the world begins to open up, our office will continue to provide the best service and representation for our clients," added Greener. "Strengthening our international approach is a win for both our office and clients. We look forward to expanding our quality legal counsel across continents, and using our strengths to deliver the best advice and results."

About The Law Office of Robert L. Greener

The Law Office of Robert L. Greener P.C. is a New York City based law firm with over 31 years of experience, specializing in intellectual property and general business law in the fashion, arts, entertainment, corporate, and media fields. Greener has been admitted in: The U.S. Supreme Court; U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit; U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, and The New York State Bar.

