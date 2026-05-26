The Law Office of Rose, Klein & Marias, LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against GKN Aerospace Following Mass Evacuation and Chemical Tank Emergency

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Rose Klein & Marias, LLP ("RKM") has filed a class action lawsuit for those impacted by the ongoing hazardous materials emergency surrounding the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove seeking accountability for widespread disruption, evacuation-related losses, and alleged exposure risks stemming from an unstable methyl methacrylate ("MMA") storage tank.

The complaint, filed in Federal Court - Central District of California, seeks damages for "all persons and entities who/which on May 21,2026, were residents of, present in, employed in, or maintained a place of business in the Evacuation Zone who sustained unreimbursed economic loss or loss of enjoyment/use of their property, excluding personal injury damages" according to the complaint.

Christopher Ridout, the lead attorney for RKM, said "GKN Aerospace's negligence and failure to adequately maintain the storage tanks for the MMA, has led to real harm to those who live and work in and around the Evacuation Zone." Mr. Ridout noted that in 2021, GKN Aerospace paid nearly $1 million to settle numerous environmental violations, including failing to keep emission records and operating equipment without a permit.

About Rose, Klein & Marias

For over 90 years, the attorneys at RKM have successfully represented injured Californians in all matters of cases including workers' compensation and personal injury matters. In 1980, RKM became the first law firm in California to successfully sue the manufacturers of asbestos products (Richard Hogard v. Johns Manville Corp).

In 2021, RKM attorneys settled a catastrophic traumatic brain injury case for $11,300,000, which, at that time, was the largest settlement in California Workers' Compensation history.

RKM also pioneered NFL concussion litigation in both the workers' compensation and civil personal injury fields. Throughout the years, we have broken ground in countless practice areas and strive to find creative solutions to continue our tradition of innovation and enthusiastic advocacy in representing the injured.

Media Contact

Christopher P. Ridout, Esq.

Law Offices of Rose, Klein & Marias, LLP

(213) 626-0571

www.rkmlaw.net

SOURCE Rose, Klein & Marias, LLP