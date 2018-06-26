The Law Office of Zulu Ali, a Black-Owned Law Firm Based in Southern California, Has Expanded its Practice to Represent Defendants, Victims, and Persons Seeking Reparations Before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Office of Zulu Ali (zulualilaw.com), a Black-Owned law firm based in Riverside, California, has announced that it has expanded its practice to include representing defendants, victims, and persons seeking reparations before the International Criminal Court in the Hague, Netherlands.

The International Criminal Court is an international tribunal that sits in the Hague in the Netherlands and has the jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for the international crimes of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

LAW OFFICE OF ZULU ALI

The Law Office of Zulu Ali, which focuses representing persons accused of crimes, immigrants, and persons seeking civil justice in the United States and abroad, was founded by its owner and principal attorney, Zulu Ali, a Tennessee native, former police officer, and U.S. marine veteran, who was inspired by the work and legacy of civil rights attorneys Thurgood Marshall, Avon Williams, Jr., Charles Hamilton Houston; and other advocates and leaders of the civil rights movement. The mission and philosophy of the firm is to advocate for changes in the law when the law is unjust.

The Law Office of Zulu Ali has been named one of the 10 Best Law Firms in California for Client Satisfaction in the areas of Criminal Defense, Immigrations, and Personal Injury by the American Institute of Legal Counsel (AIOLC).

Although the mission and diverse makeup of the law firm subjects it to immense scrutiny, the firm continues to be inspired by its mission to preserve and fulfill the legacy of those leaders and advocates of the past who sacrificed in order to make a more just society.

"I believe the mission of a lawyer should be to strive for change and challenge the courts when there is injustice. In our firm, we put it on the line despite the immense scrutiny and consequences we may face. But for brave attorneys and advocates who are willing to step out the box, we would still be in segregation or servitude if the laws and courts were not challenged. Many attorneys and advocates are chilled and neutralized because they are usually targeted, ridiculed, and subjected to reprimand or worst when they test the status quo, but it is necessary despite the risks," Principal Attorney Zulu Ali adds.

The firm's founder and principal attorney, Zulu Ali, been named Top 100 Lawyers by the National Black Lawyers – Top 100; Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers – Top 100 Trial Lawyers; Premier 100 Trial Attorneys by the American Academy of Trial Attorneys, also known as the National Academy of Jurisprudence; Top 10 Best Lawyers by the American Institute of Legal Counsel in the areas of Criminal Defense, Immigrations, and Personal Injury; and Top 10 Lawyers by the American Jurist Institute in the areas of Criminal Defense, Immigrations, and Personal Injury.

Attorney Ali also hosts a weekly radio show, Justice Watch with Attorney Zulu Ali, on 1050 AM, 102.3 FM, and 106.5 FM broadcasting from NBC Radio News affiliated studios in Redlands, California - justicewatchradio.com

