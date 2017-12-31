The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine Ranks 3838 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has ranked The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine NO. 3838 on its 37th Annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2014 and 2017. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of December 31, 2017. Minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; for 2016, the minimum required revenue is $2 million.

Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine

"I am so proud that our law firm is being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Glen B. Levine, senior founding partner of the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine. "This award is validation that the hard work and sacrifices we have made have been worthwhile."

Levine and co-founder Marc Anidjar established The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine in 2005 as a small personal injury firm. They have since expanded throughout South Florida, hiring 75 employees and becoming a full-service law firm. Their team of personal injury lawyers spans throughout Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. They specialize in litigation cases in the areas of accident claims, property claims, Workers' Comp, and criminal defense. Together, the Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine have won more than $450 million in damages for their clients.

Anidjar said of their ranking, "Sometimes we have to pause and look back at our achievements, take a breath and plan for tomorrow's challenges. I am honored our firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine, which empowers the American dream annually with the Inc. 5000 list."

The full 2018 Inc. 5000 is available online at Inc.com. On average, companies listed on the Inc. 5000 have achieved a three-year growth of at least 481%. Furthermore, companies on the Inc. 5000 have an aggregate revenue of $206 billion, and have collectively generated more than 619,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

Microsoft, Pandora, Domino's Pizza, Timberland, Chobani, and Zappos.com have been among those recognized on the Inc. 5000 list.

