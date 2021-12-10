The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine Announces New Jacksonville Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, a leading personal injury Florida law firm, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Jacksonville with a celebratory launch party and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 29, 2021. The event recognized their Jacksonville employees that will be joining over 150 Anidjar & Levine attorneys and support staff across the state of Florida. Together with Co-Founders Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine and attorneys Evan Gusky, Shire Patel, Arlen Weintraub, and Elie Anidjar, doctors in the local area along with VIPs and community leaders gathered to commemorate. The festivities were from 5-9 p.m. and guests enjoyed food and drinks from BBQ Monroe's BBQ.

Pictured: Elie Anidjar, Evan Gusky, Glen Levine, Shire Patel, Marc Anidjar, and Arlen Weintraub The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, Jacksonville Office, located at 2245 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204.

Founded by Co-Founders Marc Anidjar and Glen Levine in 2005, the law firm brings years of extensive personal injury experience to clients across Florida. Since the inception, the firm has expanded locations throughout Florida, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa. With a team of qualified attorneys that offer both pre-litigation and litigation services based on a comprehensive approach, The Law Offices of Anidjar and Levine have won more than $450 million in damages for their clients. The firm was featured on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list for three consecutive years. Dedicated to giving clients the highest quality representation with no hidden fees or costs, the personal injury law firm offers services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with free visits to a client's home, workplace, or hospital room to discuss their case.

Sold to The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine on August 3, 2020, for $910,000, the law firm's new office stands at 2245 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204. The property is a two-story building with 3,830 square feet in the Riverside neighborhood and a 27-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport.

"Acquiring this building is a reflection of all the hard work we have put into building our firm from the ground up," shared Marc Anidjar, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "With another location in Florida, it further expands our footprint, allowing for our clients to easily meet with us when they need."

"As a company that values customer experience, it is important for us to be as accessible as possible to our clients," added Glen Levine, Co-founder & Senior Partner at The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine. "Whether it is providing our cell phone numbers so they can call us any time or having an office they can easily visit, we want to make the process of working with our firm seamless and easy."

For more information about the Jacksonville location, visit www.anidjarlevine.com or call 1-888-494-0430.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF ANIDJAR & LEVINE:

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine bring years of experience successfully representing Florida clients in personal injury and criminal defense law. With offices in Fort Lauderdale, Naples, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa, their team consists of experienced lawyers, investigators, and medical/legal support experts to achieve the optimal results for their clients. Founded by Marc Anidjar and Glen B. Levine, the company stands by its mission to help those in their community and defend their rights. For more information, please visit www.anidjarlevine.com.

