The Law Offices of Daniel Kim Announces 2022 Fall Scholarship Winner and the 2023 Spring Scholarship

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scholarship offered by Daniel Kim seeks to invest back in the community by inspiring young individuals to become the leaders of the future.

The Law Offices of Daniel Kim is proud to announce the winner of our 2022 fall scholarship. We congratulate Calacey Rieman. Her passion for becoming a veterinarian stood out among hundreds of applicants. Calacey is pursuing a Doctorate Degree in pre-veterinary medicine and is determined to discover and implement innovative veterinary care solutions.

2023 Spring Scholarship

$2,500 Spring Scholarship Offered by The Law Offices of Daniel Kim for 2023

The Law Offices of Daniel Kim is offering 2 scholarships this year for college and grad students.

We are currently accepting online applications for the spring semester, with the fall semester's application becoming available later in the school year.

Each winning recipient will be awarded $2,500, which can be applied to tuition and other school expenses. The application deadline is 5:00 PM (PST) on July 31st, 2023.

Eligibility:

Currently enrolled in a US-based college/university for the spring semester

In good academic standing with their educational institution

3.0 GPA or higher

U.S. citizen

To Apply:

Write a 1,200+ word essay on the provided topic.

Submit essay in PDF format. Include full name and essay title in filename.

Provide an official transcript in PDF format. Include full name in filename.

Deadline: Before 5:00 PM (PST) on July 31 st , 2023

on , 2023 Spring winner to be announced on August 15 th, 2023 via email.

Essay Topic:

Tell us about a time when you stepped up as a leader and overcame challenges either through your school, social, or family life. What did you learn from this experience?

How will the applications be reviewed?

Our firm's review board will review each application and https://usaccidentlawyer.com/the-law-offices-of-daniel-kim-scholarship/ list the winner on our scholarship page after the deadline. Submissions and official transcripts must be in PDF format to qualify.

About The Law Offices of Daniel Kim

The Law Offices of Daniel Kim is an award-winning personal injury law firm recognized for its legal excellence by distinguished organizations, including Martindale-Hubbell, the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys, and The National Trial Lawyers.

Operating in major cities throughout Southern California including Los Angeles and Orange County, the firm has more than doubled its size since 2020. To better serve the public, we have expanded our practice across Southern California from Costa Mesa, Long Beach, and Anaheim to Riverside, Fresno, and San Diego.

Media Contact:

Daniel Kim

800-719-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Daniel Kim