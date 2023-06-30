The Law Offices of Dean Omar Branham Shirley Receive Top Verdicts Honor for $54 Million Win in Asbestos Case

DALLAS, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Dean Omar Branham Shirley has secured a place on the list of the nation's "Top Verdicts" for 2022 for its success in securing a verdict of more than $54 million in Chapman v. Avon, a case involving asbestos exposure. The firm's trial team was led by attorneys Jessica M. Dean, Benjamin H. Adams, and Rachel A. Gross.

The outcome ranks as the 63rd largest verdict of the year on the list published today by The National Law Journal.

At the December 2022 trial in Los Angeles County Court, evidence was presented that Ms. Chapman's decades of use of Avon cosmetic products containing talc and asbestos led to her mesothelioma diagnosis.

The jury assigned 90% of the blame for Ms. Chapman's cancer to Avon Products, Inc., and the remaining 10% to Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. The monetary damages awarded included $40 million for non-economic damages. Avon also received a punitive damage award of $10.3 million, as the jury wanted to send a message to the company. Avon had chosen to continue selling four talc products with high levels of asbestos for 103 days to exhaust its stock, which influenced the jury's decision. Additionally, the jury imposed $1 million in punitive damages against Hyster.

"Our team is incredibly honored to receive the Top Verdicts recognition, which is a testament to our firm's commitment to gain justice for mesothelioma victims," said Jessica Dean, firm partner. "This recognition speaks to the relentless efforts and unwavering dedication of our talented team, who consistently strive for the best possible outcomes for our clients."

Top Verdicts recognize U.S. law firms and attorneys who have obtained one of the highest jury verdicts, settlements, or bench awards in the nation or an individual state, in a particular area of law, and year. The rankings are based on court records reported by VerdictSearch, a National Law Journal affiliate. 

The case is Rita-Ann Chapman et al. vs. Avon Products, Inc. et al., Case number 22STCV05968 in California Superior Court, County of Los Angeles, Central District.

About Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, visit www.dobslegal.com.  

