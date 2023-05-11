The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Celebrates Founder's Recognition as one of D Magazine's "Best Lawyers in Dallas"

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson, a leading litigation firm focused on personal injury cases, is proud to report that its founder, Frank Branson, has been honored in 2023 as one of D Magazine's "Best Lawyers in Dallas." This distinguished recognition highlights Mr. Branson's exceptional contributions in the field of tort law and is evidence of his reputation as a battle-tested litigator.

Mr. Branson, renowned for his unwavering commitment to advocating for his clients, has consistently been acknowledged in numerous publications throughout his illustrious career. In addition, his exceptional work in high-stakes personal injury litigation has solidified his position as a trusted and respected legal professional.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of D Magazine's 'Best Lawyers in Dallas' since its inception in 2001," said Frank Branson. "This accolade reinforces the firm's mission to deliver outstanding results."

The annual Best Lawyers in Dallas list showcases attorneys who exhibit outstanding proficiency in their respective practice areas, through peer nominations. A distinguished panel of anonymous lawyers and the D Magazine editorial staff meticulously selects the honorees. The complete list of this year's exceptional attorneys can be found in the May 2023 issue of D Magazine.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson is a leading litigation firm based in Dallas, Texas. Founded by Frank Branson, the firm specializes in handling complex personal injury cases, including product liability, trucking/transportation injuries, catastrophic injuries, commercial air crashes, and professional negligence.

