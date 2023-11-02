THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK L. BRANSON EARNS PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION IN THE 2024 BEST LAW FIRMS GUIDE FOR THE NORTH TEXAS AREA

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers and the research staff at Best Lawyers in America have once again placed the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson in the elite, annual Best Law Firms guide in its tier one rankings for commercial litigation, medical malpractice, personal injury, and product liability. The firm also received a tier two designation for its professional malpractice law.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has earned an esteemed place among the elite trial litigation firms in the Southwest, based on record verdicts and settlements in high-stakes injury litigation, including catastrophic injuries caused by reckless and negligent trucking and transportation companies, pipeline and oilfield operations, construction sites and workplaces, as well as dangerous and defective products.

Firms that earn a spot on the annual Best Law Firms list must first undergo a rigorous selection process. They are judged based on client feedback and peer review from some of the top attorneys and law firms in their respective legal fields, as well as the information provided by the firm itself during the formal submission for consideration.

To earn a spot on the list, firms must have first had at least one attorney recognized for their work in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Only about 5 percent of practicing attorneys in the country are chosen for that list each year. Firm founder Frank L. Branson and attorneys Debbie Dudley Branson, Tim Newsom, John Burkhead, and Linda Yee Villa earned 2024 honors; Mr. Branson is one of an elite group of practitioners to earn selection every year since the guide was started in 1987.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.   

