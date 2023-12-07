The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Adobe, Inc. (ADBE) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Adobe, Inc. ("Adobe" or the "Company") (NASDQ: ADBE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 15, 2022, Adobe announced that it had agreed to acquire Figma at a price of $20 billion, double Figma's valuation and a multiple of 50 times its revenue.

On this news, Adobe's stock price fell approximately 17% on September 15, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

