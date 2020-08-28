The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ("Deutsche Bank" or the "Company") (NYSE: DB) securities between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Deutsche Bank investors have until September 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 13, 2020, media outlets reported that the Federal Reserve had criticized Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations in an internal audit. The audit reportedly found that Deutsche Bank had failed to address multiple concerns identified years earlier, including concerns related to the Bank's AML and other control procedures.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.31 per share, or over 4%, to close at $6.60 per share on May 13, 2020.

Then, on July 7, 2020, the Federal Reserve's criticism of Deutsche Bank's failure to address its AML and other issues was reaffirmed when the New York State Department of Financial Services fined the Bank $150 million for neglecting to flag numerous questionable transactions from accounts associated with Jeffrey Epstein and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, both of which were the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.13 per share, or over 1%, to close at $9.82 per share on July 7, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Deutsche Bank had failed to remediate deficiencies related to AML, its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, and its U.S. operations' troubled condition; (2) that as a result, the Bank failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein ("Epstein") and two correspondent banks, Danske Estonia and FBME Bank, which were both the subjects of prior scandals involving financial misconduct; (3) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Bank's financial results and reputation; and (4) as a result, the Bank's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Deutsche Bank securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 14, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Deutsche Bank securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Related Links

http://www.frankcruzlaw.com

