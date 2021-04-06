The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Investors

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ("KORU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRMD) securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). KORU investors have until May 25, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, "higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers" and "payment discounts and distribution fees."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers." In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU's stock price fell $0.80, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased KORU securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 25, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased KORU securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

