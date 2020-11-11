The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ("Royal Caribbean" or the "Company") (NYSE: RCL) securities between February 4, 2020 and March 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Royal Caribbean investors have until December 7, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 25, 2020, Royal Caribbean disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic would adversely impact its earnings by $0.90 per share.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.55, or 14%, to close at $77.00 per share on February 27, 2020.

On March 10, 2020, Royal Caribbean withdrew its 2020 financial guidance, increased its revolving credit facility by $550 million, and announced that it would take cost-cutting actions due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.30, or 14%, to close at $44.37 per share on March 11, 2020.

On March 11, 2020, Royal Caribbean's largest competitor, Carnival Corporation, announced a 60-day suspension of all operations, which prompted concerns that Royal Caribbean's safety procedures were not as "aggressive" as claimed. At the same time, Royal Caribbean also cancelled two cruises.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $14.10, or 32%, to close at $30.27 per share on March 12, 2020.

On March 18, 2020, Stifel cut its one-year price target on Royal Caribbean from $161 to $40.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.33, or 19% to close at $22.33 per share on March 18, 2020.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Royal Caribbean's decrease in bookings outside China and its faulty policies and protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its ships. Specifically, regarding global bookings, Royal Caribbean made statements that: (1) misled investors to believe that any issue related to COVID-19 was relatively inconsequential; (2) falsely assured investors that bookings outside China were robust with no signs of a slowdown; and (3) failed to disclose that Royal Caribbean was undergoing material declines in bookings worldwide due to client concerns over COVID-19.

If you purchased Royal Caribbean securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 7, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

