The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (WINS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wins Finance Holdings Inc. ("Wins" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WINS) securities between October 31, 2018 and July 6, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Wins investors have until September 23, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On July 6, 2020, after the market closed, Wins disclosed that on June 30, 2020 Centurion ZD CPA & Co. resigned as the Company's independent auditor. On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.06, or approximately 6%, to close at $31.70 per share on July 7, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the ultimate repayment of its RMB 580 million Guohong Loan was highly uncertain; (2) that nonpayment of the Guohong Loan would have a significant impact on the Company's financial and operating condition; (3) that weaknesses in Wins's internal control over its financial reporting persisted despite the Company's repeated assurances to investors that it was taking steps to remediate these weaknesses; (4) that the foregoing issues, among others, made the resignation of Wins's independent auditor foreseeably likely; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Wins securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 23, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Wins securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

