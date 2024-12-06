The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) on Behalf of Investors

News provided by

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Dec 06, 2024, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Marqeta, Inc. ("Marqeta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MQ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 4, 2024, Marqeta released weaker-than-expected third quarter 2024 financial results and fourth quarter 2024 guidance. The Company explained its "guidance reflects several changes that became apparent over the last few months with regards to the heightened scrutiny of the banking environment and specific customer program changes."

On this news, Marqeta's stock price fell $2.53, or 42.5%, to close at $3.42 per share on November 5, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Marqeta securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

WOLF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Wolfspeed, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

WOLF Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Wolfspeed, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit...
EW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

EW Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit...
More Releases From This Source