The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Tigo Energy, Inc. ("Tigo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TYGO) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 8, 2023, Tigo issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Therein, Tigo claimed that it had "recently started seeing some demand softening in the channel as supply constraints that defined 2022 began to improve in 2023." The Company also claimed that it believes the "supply constraints led to some across-the-board over-ordering that the industry is now facing."

On this news, Tigo's stock price fell $9.29, or 43.6%, to close at $12.01 per share on August 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Tigo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

