The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) on Behalf of Investors

On July 7, 2023, Outset Medical disclosed that it had received a Warning Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") which "assert[ed] that certain materials reviewed by the FDA and found on the Company's website promote continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a modality outside of the current indications for the Tablo Hemodialysis System" and that "the TabloCart with Prefiltration . . . requires prior 510(k) clearance for marketing authorization."

On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell $1.20, or 5.9%, to close at $19.26 per share on July 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 12, 2023, after the market closed, healthcare company Novo Nordisk announced that one of its diabetes treatments could also be used to treat chronic kidney disease. On this news, Outset Medical's stock price fell as much as 23% during intraday trading on October 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

