The Law Offices Of Kameli & Associates Announces Addition of New Associate Attorney, Steven Burke to the Chicago Office

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( THE LAW OFFICES OF KAMELI & ASSOCIATES ) – The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates announced further implementation of its expansion plans with the addition of one highly regarded attorney Steven Burke , effective immediately.

Mr. Burke focuses on various matters, including U.S. tax law, securities regulations , and corporate finance.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Burke was an associate attorney at a leading corporate and tax law firm, where he assisted clients in cryptocurrency taxation and general corporate law matters.

Mr. Burke earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Cell/Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology.

"The addition of Steven Burke to our firm reflects our growth strategy for 2021 and our intention to add services that will most benefit our clients," said Principal Attorney Taher Kameli. "All of our attorneys bring with them exceptional skills and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted to have Steven Burke join us and wish him success."

About The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates

The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates is a Corporate law firm based in Chicago, IL. We provide clients with a wide range of services that includes corporate business law and immigration. Our areas of practice include contract litigation, breach of contract, dispute resolutions, transactional law, business litigation, securities, digital currency tax law, family immigration, EB-5, E-2, EB-1, EB-2/NIW, L-1, DACA, and more.

We are committed to giving clients quality representation as well as provide cost-effective and pragmatic consultation. Contact the legal team at The Law Offices of Kameli & Associates to learn more.

